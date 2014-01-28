Jan 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.61 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.33/8.41 8.37 2 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49 3 MONTHS 8.65/8.72 8.69 6 MONTHS 8.56/8.61 8.59 9 MONTHS 8.56/8.61 8.59 1 YEAR 8.57/8.61 8.59 2 YEARS 8.30/8.33 8.32 3 YEARS 8.30/8.33 8.32 4 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34 5 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 10 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)