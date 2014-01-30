Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.75 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.35/8.45 8.40
2 MONTHS 8.52/8.62 8.57
3 MONTHS 8.72/8.79 8.76
6 MONTHS 8.70/8.75 8.73
9 MONTHS 8.70/8.75 8.73
1 YEAR 8.69/8.73 8.71
2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
4 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46
5 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47
7 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49
10 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
