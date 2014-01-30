Jan 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.75 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.35/8.45 8.40 2 MONTHS 8.52/8.62 8.57 3 MONTHS 8.72/8.79 8.76 6 MONTHS 8.70/8.75 8.73 9 MONTHS 8.70/8.75 8.73 1 YEAR 8.69/8.73 8.71 2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 4 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46 5 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 7 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 10 YEARS 8.44/8.54 8.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)