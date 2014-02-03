Feb 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.73 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.32/8.42 8.37
2 MONTHS 8.79/8.89 8.84
3 MONTHS 8.66/8.74 8.70
6 MONTHS 8.66/8.73 8.70
9 MONTHS 8.68/8.74 8.71
1 YEAR 8.69/8.72 8.71
2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
3 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42
4 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
7 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45
10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
