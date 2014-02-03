Feb 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.73 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.32/8.42 8.37 2 MONTHS 8.79/8.89 8.84 3 MONTHS 8.66/8.74 8.70 6 MONTHS 8.66/8.73 8.70 9 MONTHS 8.68/8.74 8.71 1 YEAR 8.69/8.72 8.71 2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 3 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 4 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 5 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 7 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 10 YEARS 8.39/8.49 8.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)