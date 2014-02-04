Feb 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.69 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.32/8.41 8.37
2 MONTHS 8.81/8.90 8.86
3 MONTHS 8.66/8.74 8.70
6 MONTHS 8.62/8.69 8.66
9 MONTHS 8.63/8.70 8.67
1 YEAR 8.64/8.68 8.66
2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
3 YEARS 8.34/8.38 8.36
4 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38
5 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39
7 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42
10 YEARS 8.37/8.47 8.42
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
