Feb 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.68 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.36/8.46 8.41 2 MONTHS 8.84/8.94 8.89 3 MONTHS 8.70/8.76 8.73 6 MONTHS 8.61/8.68 8.65 9 MONTHS 8.62/8.68 8.65 1 YEAR 8.63/8.67 8.65 2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 5 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 7 YEARS 8.37/8.46 8.42 10 YEARS 8.37/8.46 8.42 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)