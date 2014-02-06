Feb 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.67 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44 2 MONTHS 8.88/8.96 8.92 3 MONTHS 8.70/8.77 8.74 6 MONTHS 8.62/8.67 8.65 9 MONTHS 8.63/8.69 8.66 1 YEAR 8.64/8.67 8.66 2 YEARS 8.36/8.39 8.38 3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 4 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40 5 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41 7 YEARS 8.39/8.47 8.43 10 YEARS 8.39/8.47 8.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)