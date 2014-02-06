Feb 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.67 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44
2 MONTHS 8.88/8.96 8.92
3 MONTHS 8.70/8.77 8.74
6 MONTHS 8.62/8.67 8.65
9 MONTHS 8.63/8.69 8.66
1 YEAR 8.64/8.67 8.66
2 YEARS 8.36/8.39 8.38
3 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37
4 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40
5 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41
7 YEARS 8.39/8.47 8.43
10 YEARS 8.39/8.47 8.43
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
