Feb 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45 2 MONTHS 8.86/8.96 8.91 3 MONTHS 8.71/8.79 8.75 6 MONTHS 8.64/8.70 8.67 9 MONTHS 8.65/8.70 8.68 1 YEAR 8.65/8.69 8.67 2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 3 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 4 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 5 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 7 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 10 YEARS 8.40/8.50 8.45 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)