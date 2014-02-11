Feb 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.40/8.50 8.45
2 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95
3 MONTHS 8.71/8.78 8.75
6 MONTHS 8.63/8.70 8.67
9 MONTHS 8.65/8.71 8.68
1 YEAR 8.66/8.70 8.68
2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39
3 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38
4 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41
5 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42
7 YEARS 8.40/8.49 8.45
10 YEARS 8.40/8.49 8.45
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)