Feb 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.71 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.39/8.49 8.44 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95 3 MONTHS 8.73/8.81 8.77 6 MONTHS 8.65/8.71 8.68 9 MONTHS 8.66/8.72 8.69 1 YEAR 8.67/8.71 8.69 2 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 3 YEARS 8.39/8.43 8.41 4 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 5 YEARS 8.43/8.46 8.45 7 YEARS 8.43/8.51 8.47 10 YEARS 8.43/8.51 8.47 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)