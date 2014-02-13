Feb 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.76 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.47/8.56 8.52
2 MONTHS 8.94/9.04 8.99
3 MONTHS 8.79/8.87 8.83
6 MONTHS 8.69/8.76 8.73
9 MONTHS 8.71/8.77 8.74
1 YEAR 8.71/8.75 8.73
2 YEARS 8.43/8.46 8.45
3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44
4 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47
5 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49
7 YEARS 8.48/8.56 8.52
10 YEARS 8.48/8.56 8.52
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)