Feb 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.76 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.47/8.56 8.52 2 MONTHS 8.94/9.04 8.99 3 MONTHS 8.79/8.87 8.83 6 MONTHS 8.69/8.76 8.73 9 MONTHS 8.71/8.77 8.74 1 YEAR 8.71/8.75 8.73 2 YEARS 8.43/8.46 8.45 3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 4 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 5 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49 7 YEARS 8.48/8.56 8.52 10 YEARS 8.48/8.56 8.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)