Feb 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.75 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52 2 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95 3 MONTHS 8.75/8.85 8.80 6 MONTHS 8.67/8.75 8.71 9 MONTHS 8.67/8.75 8.71 1 YEAR 8.70/8.74 8.72 2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 3 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 4 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46 5 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 7 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53 10 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)