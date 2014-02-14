Feb 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.75 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52
2 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95
3 MONTHS 8.75/8.85 8.80
6 MONTHS 8.67/8.75 8.71
9 MONTHS 8.67/8.75 8.71
1 YEAR 8.70/8.74 8.72
2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
3 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43
4 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46
5 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48
7 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53
10 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)