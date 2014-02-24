Feb 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.35/8.44 8.40 2 MONTHS 8.83/8.91 8.87 3 MONTHS 8.65/8.73 8.69 6 MONTHS 8.63/8.70 8.67 9 MONTHS 8.65/8.72 8.69 1 YEAR 8.67/8.71 8.69 2 YEARS 8.44/8.47 8.46 3 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 4 YEARS 8.51/8.55 8.53 5 YEARS 8.53/8.57 8.55 7 YEARS 8.53/8.62 8.58 10 YEARS 8.53/8.62 8.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)