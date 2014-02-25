Feb 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.69 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.34/8.44 8.39 2 MONTHS 8.80/8.90 8.85 3 MONTHS 8.64/8.72 8.68 6 MONTHS 8.63/8.69 8.66 9 MONTHS 8.65/8.71 8.68 1 YEAR 8.66/8.70 8.68 2 YEARS 8.43/8.47 8.45 3 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46 4 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 5 YEARS 8.53/8.56 8.55 7 YEARS 8.53/8.63 8.58 10 YEARS 8.53/8.63 8.58 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)