Feb 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.74 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.41/8.51 8.46
2 MONTHS 8.84/8.94 8.89
3 MONTHS 8.74/8.79 8.77
6 MONTHS 8.70/8.74 8.72
9 MONTHS 8.71/8.76 8.74
1 YEAR 8.71/8.74 8.73
2 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51
3 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52
4 YEARS 8.57/8.60 8.59
5 YEARS 8.61/8.64 8.63
7 YEARS 8.61/8.71 8.66
10 YEARS 8.61/8.71 8.66
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
