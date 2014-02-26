Feb 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.74 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.41/8.51 8.46 2 MONTHS 8.84/8.94 8.89 3 MONTHS 8.74/8.79 8.77 6 MONTHS 8.70/8.74 8.72 9 MONTHS 8.71/8.76 8.74 1 YEAR 8.71/8.74 8.73 2 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 3 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 4 YEARS 8.57/8.60 8.59 5 YEARS 8.61/8.64 8.63 7 YEARS 8.61/8.71 8.66 10 YEARS 8.61/8.71 8.66 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)