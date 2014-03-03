Mar 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.73 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.48/9.57 9.53 2 MONTHS 8.85/8.95 8.90 3 MONTHS 8.72/8.80 8.76 6 MONTHS 8.67/8.73 8.70 9 MONTHS 8.67/8.75 8.71 1 YEAR 8.69/8.73 8.71 2 YEARS 8.47/8.51 8.49 3 YEARS 8.48/8.52 8.50 4 YEARS 8.55/8.59 8.57 5 YEARS 8.58/8.62 8.60 7 YEARS 8.60/8.67 8.64 10 YEARS 8.59/8.67 8.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)