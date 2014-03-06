Mar 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.44/9.54 9.49
2 MONTHS 8.83/8.93 8.88
3 MONTHS 8.74/8.80 8.77
6 MONTHS 8.65/8.70 8.68
9 MONTHS 8.66/8.71 8.69
1 YEAR 8.67/8.69 8.68
2 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44
3 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44
4 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49
5 YEARS 8.51/8.53 8.52
7 YEARS 8.52/8.62 8.57
10 YEARS 8.52/8.62 8.57
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
