Mar 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.44/9.54 9.49 2 MONTHS 8.83/8.93 8.88 3 MONTHS 8.74/8.80 8.77 6 MONTHS 8.65/8.70 8.68 9 MONTHS 8.66/8.71 8.69 1 YEAR 8.67/8.69 8.68 2 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 3 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 4 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49 5 YEARS 8.51/8.53 8.52 7 YEARS 8.52/8.62 8.57 10 YEARS 8.52/8.62 8.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)