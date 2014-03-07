Mar 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.71 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.49/9.59 9.54 2 MONTHS 8.84/8.94 8.89 3 MONTHS 8.73/8.82 8.78 6 MONTHS 8.64/8.71 8.68 9 MONTHS 8.65/8.72 8.69 1 YEAR 8.66/8.70 8.68 2 YEARS 8.44/8.46 8.45 3 YEARS 8.45/8.47 8.46 4 YEARS 8.50/8.53 8.52 5 YEARS 8.52/8.55 8.54 7 YEARS 8.53/8.61 8.57 10 YEARS 8.53/8.61 8.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)