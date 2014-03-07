Mar 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.71 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.49/9.59 9.54
2 MONTHS 8.84/8.94 8.89
3 MONTHS 8.73/8.82 8.78
6 MONTHS 8.64/8.71 8.68
9 MONTHS 8.65/8.72 8.69
1 YEAR 8.66/8.70 8.68
2 YEARS 8.44/8.46 8.45
3 YEARS 8.45/8.47 8.46
4 YEARS 8.50/8.53 8.52
5 YEARS 8.52/8.55 8.54
7 YEARS 8.53/8.61 8.57
10 YEARS 8.53/8.61 8.57
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
