Mar 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.49/9.59 9.54 2 MONTHS 8.84/8.94 8.89 3 MONTHS 8.72/8.80 8.76 6 MONTHS 8.64/8.70 8.67 9 MONTHS 8.64/8.72 8.68 1 YEAR 8.66/8.69 8.68 2 YEARS 8.41/8.45 8.43 3 YEARS 8.43/8.46 8.45 4 YEARS 8.48/8.52 8.50 5 YEARS 8.51/8.55 8.53 7 YEARS 8.51/8.60 8.56 10 YEARS 8.51/8.60 8.56 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)