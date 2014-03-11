Mar 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.68 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.47/9.56 9.52 2 MONTHS 8.81/8.91 8.86 3 MONTHS 8.69/8.77 8.73 6 MONTHS 8.62/8.68 8.65 9 MONTHS 8.64/8.69 8.67 1 YEAR 8.63/8.66 8.65 2 YEARS 8.38/8.41 8.40 3 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41 4 YEARS 8.45/8.48 8.47 5 YEARS 8.47/8.51 8.49 7 YEARS 8.48/8.56 8.52 10 YEARS 8.48/8.56 8.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)