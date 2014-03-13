Mar 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.70 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.60/9.69 9.65 2 MONTHS 8.92/9.02 8.97 3 MONTHS 8.77/8.84 8.81 6 MONTHS 8.64/8.70 8.67 9 MONTHS 8.64/8.70 8.67 1 YEAR 8.64/8.67 8.66 2 YEARS 8.38/8.40 8.39 3 YEARS 8.38/8.41 8.40 4 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 5 YEARS 8.44/8.46 8.45 7 YEARS 8.42/8.51 8.47 10 YEARS 8.42/8.51 8.47 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)