Mar 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.67 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.54/9.63 9.59 2 MONTHS 8.86/8.96 8.91 3 MONTHS 8.73/8.80 8.77 6 MONTHS 8.61/8.67 8.64 9 MONTHS 8.61/8.66 8.64 1 YEAR 8.63/8.66 8.65 2 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39 3 YEARS 8.38/8.41 8.40 4 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 5 YEARS 8.45/8.48 8.47 7 YEARS 8.46/8.53 8.50 10 YEARS 8.45/8.53 8.49 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)