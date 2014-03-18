Mar 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.67 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.54/9.63 9.59
2 MONTHS 8.86/8.96 8.91
3 MONTHS 8.73/8.80 8.77
6 MONTHS 8.61/8.67 8.64
9 MONTHS 8.61/8.66 8.64
1 YEAR 8.63/8.66 8.65
2 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39
3 YEARS 8.38/8.41 8.40
4 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44
5 YEARS 8.45/8.48 8.47
7 YEARS 8.46/8.53 8.50
10 YEARS 8.45/8.53 8.49
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)