Mar 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.65 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.44/9.53 9.49 2 MONTHS 8.84/8.93 8.89 3 MONTHS 8.70/8.78 8.74 6 MONTHS 8.58/8.65 8.62 9 MONTHS 8.58/8.65 8.62 1 YEAR 8.61/8.65 8.63 2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 3 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 4 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43 5 YEARS 8.44/8.47 8.46 7 YEARS 8.43/8.52 8.48 10 YEARS 8.43/8.52 8.48 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)