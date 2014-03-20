Mar 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.67 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.33/9.43 9.38 2 MONTHS 8.79/8.89 8.84 3 MONTHS 8.67/8.77 8.72 6 MONTHS 8.59/8.67 8.63 9 MONTHS 8.59/8.67 8.63 1 YEAR 8.64/8.67 8.66 2 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 3 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43 4 YEARS 8.46/8.49 8.48 5 YEARS 8.50/8.53 8.52 7 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54 10 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)