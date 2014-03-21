Mar 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.65 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.26/9.35 9.31 2 MONTHS 8.76/8.86 8.81 3 MONTHS 8.67/8.74 8.71 6 MONTHS 8.59/8.65 8.62 9 MONTHS 8.61/8.67 8.64 1 YEAR 8.65/8.68 8.67 2 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 3 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 4 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49 5 YEARS 8.50/8.53 8.52 7 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54 10 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)