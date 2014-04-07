Apr 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.53 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.29/8.37 8.33 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.39 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.37/8.45 8.41 6 MONTHS 8.46/8.53 8.50 9 MONTHS 8.54/8.60 8.57 1 YEAR 8.65/8.68 8.67 2 YEARS 8.46/8.49 8.48 3 YEARS 8.49/8.52 8.51 4 YEARS 8.56/8.59 8.58 5 YEARS 8.60/8.63 8.62 7 YEARS 8.60/8.68 8.64 10 YEARS 8.60/8.68 8.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)