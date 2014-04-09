Apr 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28
2 MONTHS 8.25/8.34 8.30
3 MONTHS 8.33/8.41 8.37
6 MONTHS 8.42/8.50 8.46
9 MONTHS 8.48/8.55 8.52
1 YEAR 8.62/8.65 8.64
2 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44
3 YEARS 8.45/8.48 8.47
4 YEARS 8.52/8.55 8.54
5 YEARS 8.56/8.59 8.58
7 YEARS 8.56/8.65 8.61
10 YEARS 8.56/8.65 8.61
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)