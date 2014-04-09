Apr 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.50 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.34 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.41 8.37 6 MONTHS 8.42/8.50 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.48/8.55 8.52 1 YEAR 8.62/8.65 8.64 2 YEARS 8.42/8.45 8.44 3 YEARS 8.45/8.48 8.47 4 YEARS 8.52/8.55 8.54 5 YEARS 8.56/8.59 8.58 7 YEARS 8.56/8.65 8.61 10 YEARS 8.56/8.65 8.61 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)