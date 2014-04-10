Apr 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.31 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.24/8.33 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.34/8.42 8.38 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.47 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.47/8.56 8.52 1 YEAR 8.60/8.63 8.62 2 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 4 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 5 YEARS 8.53/8.56 8.55 7 YEARS 8.52/8.61 8.57 10 YEARS 8.52/8.61 8.57 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)