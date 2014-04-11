Apr 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.47 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.27 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.30/8.38 8.34 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.47 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52 1 YEAR 8.59/8.62 8.61 2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 3 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 4 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 5 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 7 YEARS 8.50/8.59 8.55 10 YEARS 8.50/8.59 8.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)