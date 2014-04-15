Apr 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.28 8.23 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.31/8.40 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.48 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.56 8.53 1 YEAR 8.59/8.63 8.61 2 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40 3 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 4 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 5 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 7 YEARS 8.50/8.59 8.55 10 YEARS 8.50/8.59 8.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)