Apr 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.17/8.26 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.21/8.30 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36
6 MONTHS 8.43/8.49 8.46
9 MONTHS 8.50/8.56 8.53
1 YEAR 8.60/8.63 8.62
2 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42
3 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43
4 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49
5 YEARS 8.51/8.54 8.53
7 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54
10 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)