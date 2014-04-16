Apr 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.26 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.30 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.49 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.56 8.53 1 YEAR 8.60/8.63 8.62 2 YEARS 8.40/8.43 8.42 3 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43 4 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49 5 YEARS 8.51/8.54 8.53 7 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54 10 YEARS 8.49/8.58 8.54 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)