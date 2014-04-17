Apr 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.17/8.27 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.32/8.39 8.36
6 MONTHS 8.42/8.48 8.45
9 MONTHS 8.47/8.53 8.50
1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60
2 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38
3 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39
4 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43
5 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46
7 YEARS 8.43/8.52 8.48
10 YEARS 8.43/8.52 8.48
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)