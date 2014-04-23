Apr 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.49 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.34/8.41 8.38 6 MONTHS 8.43/8.49 8.46 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.56 8.53 1 YEAR 8.60/8.63 8.62 2 YEARS 8.35/8.38 8.37 3 YEARS 8.35/8.38 8.37 4 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40 5 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 7 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 10 YEARS 8.38/8.48 8.43 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)