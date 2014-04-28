Apr 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.29/8.39 8.34 2 MONTHS 8.31/8.40 8.36 3 MONTHS 8.38/8.46 8.42 6 MONTHS 8.44/8.51 8.48 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.57 8.54 1 YEAR 8.61/8.64 8.63 2 YEARS 8.36/8.39 8.38 3 YEARS 8.36/8.40 8.38 4 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 5 YEARS 8.43/8.46 8.45 7 YEARS 8.43/8.51 8.47 10 YEARS 8.43/8.51 8.47 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)