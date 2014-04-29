Apr 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.28/8.35 8.32 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.36 8.33 3 MONTHS 8.34/8.40 8.37 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.54 8.52 1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60 2 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34 3 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34 4 YEARS 8.35/8.38 8.37 5 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39 7 YEARS 8.37/8.44 8.41 10 YEARS 8.36/8.44 8.40 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)