Apr 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.28/8.35 8.32
2 MONTHS 8.29/8.36 8.33
3 MONTHS 8.34/8.40 8.37
6 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43
9 MONTHS 8.49/8.54 8.52
1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60
2 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34
3 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34
4 YEARS 8.35/8.38 8.37
5 YEARS 8.37/8.40 8.39
7 YEARS 8.37/8.44 8.41
10 YEARS 8.36/8.44 8.40
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
