Apr 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.28/8.36 8.32 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.38 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.34/8.40 8.37 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.46 8.44 9 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52 1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60 2 YEARS 8.32/8.35 8.34 3 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33 4 YEARS 8.34/8.36 8.35 5 YEARS 8.36/8.38 8.37 7 YEARS 8.34/8.43 8.39 10 YEARS 8.34/8.43 8.39 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)