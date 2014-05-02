May 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.48 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.27/8.38 8.33
2 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35
3 MONTHS 8.33/8.41 8.37
6 MONTHS 8.42/8.48 8.45
9 MONTHS 8.49/8.55 8.52
1 YEAR 8.58/8.61 8.60
2 YEARS 8.29/8.33 8.31
3 YEARS 8.28/8.32 8.30
4 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33
5 YEARS 8.33/8.36 8.35
7 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36
10 YEARS 8.31/8.41 8.36
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
