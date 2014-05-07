May 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.33 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.28/8.38 8.33 3 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.53 8.49 1 YEAR 8.56/8.59 8.58 2 YEARS 8.29/8.32 8.31 3 YEARS 8.28/8.31 8.30 4 YEARS 8.31/8.34 8.33 5 YEARS 8.32/8.36 8.34 7 YEARS 8.31/8.40 8.36 10 YEARS 8.31/8.40 8.36 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)