May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27
2 MONTHS 8.29/8.38 8.34
3 MONTHS 8.32/8.41 8.37
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.44 8.41
9 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47
1 YEAR 8.53/8.55 8.54
2 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
3 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
4 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28
5 YEARS 8.27/8.30 8.29
7 YEARS 8.28/8.36 8.32
10 YEARS 8.27/8.35 8.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
