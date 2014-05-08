May 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.38 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.32/8.41 8.37 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.44 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.43/8.50 8.47 1 YEAR 8.53/8.55 8.54 2 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 3 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 4 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28 5 YEARS 8.27/8.30 8.29 7 YEARS 8.28/8.36 8.32 10 YEARS 8.27/8.35 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)