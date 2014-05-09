May 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35 3 MONTHS 8.30/8.40 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.44 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.50 8.47 1 YEAR 8.51/8.54 8.53 2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 4 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 5 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27 7 YEARS 8.25/8.33 8.29 10 YEARS 8.25/8.33 8.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 07 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)