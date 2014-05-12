May 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.32 8.27 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.39 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.32/8.40 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.44 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.51 8.48 1 YEAR 8.50/8.54 8.52 2 YEARS 8.22/8.25 8.24 3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 4 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 5 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 7 YEARS 8.24/8.34 8.29 10 YEARS 8.24/8.34 8.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 07 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)