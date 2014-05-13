May 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.38 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.41 8.37 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49 1 YEAR 8.54/8.57 8.56 2 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27 3 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27 4 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28 5 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29 7 YEARS 8.26/8.35 8.31 10 YEARS 8.26/8.35 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)