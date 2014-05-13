May 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.23/8.32 8.28
2 MONTHS 8.29/8.38 8.34
3 MONTHS 8.33/8.41 8.37
6 MONTHS 8.38/8.45 8.42
9 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49
1 YEAR 8.54/8.57 8.56
2 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27
3 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27
4 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28
5 YEARS 8.27/8.31 8.29
7 YEARS 8.26/8.35 8.31
10 YEARS 8.26/8.35 8.31
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)