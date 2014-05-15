May 15The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.19/8.30 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.36 8.31 3 MONTHS 8.29/8.37 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.44 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.51 8.48 1 YEAR 8.51/8.55 8.53 2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 4 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 5 YEARS 8.24/8.28 8.26 7 YEARS 8.24/8.33 8.29 10 YEARS 8.24/8.33 8.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)