May 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.17/8.27 8.22
2 MONTHS 8.21/8.31 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.28/8.35 8.32
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.43 8.40
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47
1 YEAR 8.51/8.54 8.53
2 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
3 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
4 YEARS 8.25/8.28 8.27
5 YEARS 8.27/8.30 8.29
7 YEARS 8.25/8.35 8.30
10 YEARS 8.25/8.35 8.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)