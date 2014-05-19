May 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.17/8.29 8.23 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.35 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.36 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.33/8.43 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.38/8.48 8.43 1 YEAR 8.48/8.52 8.50 2 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 3 YEARS 8.22/8.26 8.24 4 YEARS 8.25/8.29 8.27 5 YEARS 8.27/8.30 8.29 7 YEARS 8.25/8.36 8.31 10 YEARS 8.25/8.36 8.31 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)