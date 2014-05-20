May 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21
2 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.24/8.32 8.28
6 MONTHS 8.34/8.41 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42
1 YEAR 8.47/8.51 8.49
2 YEARS 8.22/8.25 8.24
3 YEARS 8.22/8.25 8.24
4 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26
5 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28
7 YEARS 8.25/8.34 8.30
10 YEARS 8.25/8.34 8.30
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
