May 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.16/8.26 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.30 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.32 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.34/8.41 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42 1 YEAR 8.47/8.51 8.49 2 YEARS 8.22/8.25 8.24 3 YEARS 8.22/8.25 8.24 4 YEARS 8.24/8.27 8.26 5 YEARS 8.26/8.29 8.28 7 YEARS 8.25/8.34 8.30 10 YEARS 8.25/8.34 8.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)