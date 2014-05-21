May 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.14/8.22 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.31/8.37 8.34 9 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39 1 YEAR 8.44/8.47 8.46 2 YEARS 8.17/8.21 8.19 3 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 4 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22 5 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25 7 YEARS 8.24/8.31 8.28 10 YEARS 8.23/8.31 8.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)