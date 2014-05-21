May 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.14/8.22 8.18
2 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23
3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27
6 MONTHS 8.31/8.37 8.34
9 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39
1 YEAR 8.44/8.47 8.46
2 YEARS 8.17/8.21 8.19
3 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19
4 YEARS 8.20/8.24 8.22
5 YEARS 8.23/8.26 8.25
7 YEARS 8.24/8.31 8.28
10 YEARS 8.23/8.31 8.27
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
