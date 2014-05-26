May 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.34 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.34 8.32 9 MONTHS 8.32/8.37 8.35 1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 3 YEARS 8.13/8.16 8.15 4 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 5 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 7 YEARS 8.15/8.24 8.20 10 YEARS 8.15/8.24 8.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)