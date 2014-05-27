May 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.34 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16
2 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20
3 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24
6 MONTHS 8.28/8.34 8.31
9 MONTHS 8.30/8.36 8.33
1 YEAR 8.38/8.42 8.40
2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14
3 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13
4 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14
5 YEARS 8.14/8.18 8.16
7 YEARS 8.14/8.23 8.19
10 YEARS 8.14/8.23 8.19
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)