May 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.34 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.11/8.21 8.16 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.25 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 6 MONTHS 8.28/8.34 8.31 9 MONTHS 8.30/8.36 8.33 1 YEAR 8.38/8.42 8.40 2 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 3 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 4 YEARS 8.12/8.16 8.14 5 YEARS 8.14/8.18 8.16 7 YEARS 8.14/8.23 8.19 10 YEARS 8.14/8.23 8.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)