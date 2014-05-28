GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35 1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 3 YEARS 8.13/8.15 8.14 4 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 5 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 7 YEARS 8.15/8.24 8.20 10 YEARS 8.15/8.24 8.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants.
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.