May 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.18/8.25 8.22 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35 1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 3 YEARS 8.13/8.15 8.14 4 YEARS 8.14/8.17 8.16 5 YEARS 8.16/8.19 8.18 7 YEARS 8.15/8.24 8.20 10 YEARS 8.15/8.24 8.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)