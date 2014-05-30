May 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.34 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.09/8.18 8.14 2 MONTHS 8.12/8.19 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.17/8.23 8.20 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.34 8.32 9 MONTHS 8.31/8.36 8.34 1 YEAR 8.38/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 8.09/8.11 8.10 3 YEARS 8.07/8.10 8.09 4 YEARS 8.07/8.10 8.09 5 YEARS 8.09/8.11 8.10 7 YEARS 8.06/8.16 8.11 10 YEARS 8.06/8.16 8.11 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)